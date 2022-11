Courtesy of Eric Alder // Kraft Sports and Entertainment

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The “Magic of Lights” returns to Gillette Stadium later this month.

The drive-through holiday display will officially open Nov. 18 and will remain open through New Year’s Eve.

It will be open daily from 5-10 p.m. and closed on select dates surrounding New England Patriots’ home games.

Tickets cost between $23-$40 per vehicle and can be purchased online.

This is the last year the mile-long holiday display will return to Foxboro.