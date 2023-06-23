FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Over the next three days, Gillette Stadium will be home to a Pickleball Classic.

More than 200 players will be coming to Lot 19 at the stadium to play the sport. The event will also feature axe-throwing.

Jodi Cullity was introduced to pickleball during the pandemic and fell in love with it, which is what drove her to start her own business: Eleven-0 Premier Pickleball.

“Pickleball has really taken off. It’s from 1965, but we’ve seen it in a lot of American households because people could play in their driveway,” Cullity said. “I coach people that are 86 years old that play in their kitchen. We transformed a whole parking lot into a pickleball tournament! You can play it anywhere.”

Cullity said it’s not too late for those who want to join in. The event is free, and Eleven-0 has brought in pickleball pros that will teach you everything you need to know.

“The main goal of this thing is to have fun,” Cullity said.