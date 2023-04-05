FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction is well underway at Gillette Stadium, with renovations set to be completed by the start of the New England Patriots’ 2023 season.

The $225 million project includes the installation of a largest high-definition video board for an outdoor stadium in the United States and upgrades to its fan entrance and signature lighthouse.

The new curved-radius video board will measure 370 feet by 60 feet — nearly double the size of the south end zone video board installed earlier this year. The new video board, located on the north side of the stadium, will give fans an enhanced look at the game action, replays, statistics and even fantasy football updates.

Behind the new video board will be a 75,000 square-foot enclosed space connecting the upper concourse, which will be used for various functions year-round.

The lighthouse will be increased to 218 feet tall and will feature an observation deck toward the top offering fans a 360-degree view of the stadium and surrounding area.

The entry gates will be relocated to the lower plaza in favor of a “fan activation area.” New and improved concessions and fan amenities are also included in the project.

The renovations come amid a historic summer for Gillette, which is hosting 10 major concerts this season, including Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, and Bruce Springsteen.

The annual Army-Navy game will also be played at Gillette in December.