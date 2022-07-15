NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday on firearms charges after he was found to be in possession of a “ghost gun.”

New Bedford police said they received a tip that Nuno Pedrosa had a gun while working on his boat outside his Padanaram Avenue home.

After running his name, police learned Pedrosa had six active warrants and was not licensed to carry a firearm.

While taking Pedrosa into custody, officers found a loaded gun inside an open storage compartment. The firearm was found to be a “ghost gun,” according to police, which are untraceable since they’re privately assembled and lack serial numbers.

Pedrosa, 39, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition, and carrying a large-capacity feeding device without a license, along with the six open warrants.