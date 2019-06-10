George Heath Memorial Run held Sunday

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s been more than three years since a series of horrific events unfolded at Taunton’s Silver City Galleria where 56-year-old George Heath was stabbed to death.

The beloved teacher at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical School was trying to stop a man from stabbing a pregnant waitress at the Bertucci’s restaurant that night in May 2016 when he lost his life.

“George would never give me a rainy day, ever,” Rosemary Heath said Sunday at a motorcycle run honoring her late husband.

Motorcyclists gathered in Taunton for the 3rd Annual George Heath Memorial Run, a fundraiser and tribute to a man who lost his life saving another.

“It’s wonderful to honor him in such a way and for thos people that knew him as a friend this is a very very emotional day. For those people that didn’t know them I hope they take away from this what a wonderful guy he was and how much he meant to all of us,” Dan Chicca said.

The money from this year’s run will go to Taunton High School seniors.

Rosemary said they’ll take nominations and pick two students from each of the city’s five schools to receive money from the George Heath Superhero Scholarship. She said she hopes this annual event will keep George’s legacy alive.

“I think it reminds everybody of what his sacrifice was and that he didnt think about doing it, he just did. So not even questioning whether he would make it out of there alive or not, he just did it, so I think that that would be the hope that other people would stand up when they need to,” she said.