NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Bristol Community College’s Purchase Street campus is closed until 4 p.m. Thursday due to what the school called a ‘gas-like smell.”

The school tweeted that it was evacuating the campus and first responders were on site.

BCCAlert: The Bristol 800 Purchase St. New Bedford Campus is closed 11/21, until 4 pm, due to the presence of a gas-like smell.Check https://t.co/XUypClA7FD for updates. — BristolCC (@BristolCC) November 21, 2019

ALERT: The Bristol Community College, 800 Purchase Street New Bedford Campus, has been evacuated due to the presence of a gas-like smell. First responders are currently onsite. We will continue to update the college community as we learn more. — BristolCC (@BristolCC) November 21, 2019

