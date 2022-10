NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Repair efforts are underway after a gas line was hit during construction work on Route 140.

The gas leak happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday near the Norton-Taunton town line, according to the Norton Fire Department.

The leak has been contained, fire officials said, but Eversource is still on scene fixing the gas line.

The roadway has partially reopened to traffic after being closed for more than two hours.