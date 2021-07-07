Garth Brooks to perform in first post-pandemic concert at Gillette

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Garth Brooks will mark the return of live music at Gillette Stadium.

The seven-time Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year will perform at Gillette for the first time ever on Saturday, Oct. 9.

This will be the first concert at Gillette since the pandemic hit and forced hundreds of shows to cancel.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in one of three ways:

• Online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

• By calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster: 1 (877) 654-2784

• On a mobile device through the Ticketmaster app