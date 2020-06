NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Mutual aid came to the rescue Wednesday morning after a Waste Management truck caught fire in North Attleboro.

Fire officials said the truck was parked behind a gym on Cumberland Avenue when the flames broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Since North Attleboro firefighters were busy with a house fire on North Washington Street, crews from Rehoboth and Raynham rushed in to assist with the truck fire.

No word at this time on what was in the trash load that caught fire.