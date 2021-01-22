Fundraiser hopes to ‘share the love’ at New Bedford zoo

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoological Society is asking you to have a heart this Valentine’s Day.

Picture Courtesy Buttonwood Park Zoo

Between Jan. 14 and March 14, the Zoo is asking people to participate in their fundraiser, aptly named “Share the Love.”

For a minimum donation of $10, not only will you help out one of Southern New England’s most popular zoos, you’ll also get a heart-shaped sign that is “signed” with a paw print.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so on the Zoo’s website, or by texting “41444” with the words “LOVEBPZOO.”

Those who donate can pick up their sign anytime the Zoo is open between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

