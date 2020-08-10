Fugitive shooting suspect captured at Fall River gas station

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Quincy was arrested over the weekend after the lead investigator in the case spotted him inside a Fall River gas station.

Cleveland L. Clay, 33, of Springfield, is facing several charges including assault and battery by discharging a firearm and armed robbery.

According to Fall River police, Detective Paul McGuire saw Clay Sunday afternoon at Supreme Gas on Laurel Street. Knowing he had outstanding warrants, McGuire and other detectives approached Clay and took him into custody without incident.

Police said Clay was found to have a large amount of ecstasy and a small amount of crack cocaine on him at the time of his arrest.

Clay was booked at Fall River police headquarters before being transported to the Quincy Police Department.

In addition to assault and battery and armed robbery, Clay is also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Police said Clay will later be summoned to face narcotics charges.