FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man wanted in connection with a sex-trafficking ring was arrested at T.F. Green Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Thomas Almeida, 57, was taken into custody Sunday on a warrant charging him with sexual conduct with a child under 18.

The victim was allegedly held against her will, drugged and forced to engage in sexual acts.

State police say Almeida fled Massachusetts in 2018 before he could be arrested and may have been in Florida.

Two other suspects were convicted of trafficking the girl and sentenced to lengthy prison terms, state police said. Almeida was the last suspect to be arrested.

On Sunday, Fall River police learned Almeida may be back in the area and contacted state police for assistance. Investigators then found out he was at T.F. Green Airport waiting to get on a flight back to Florida.

Almeida was held in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice, state police said. He’ll be prosecuted by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office, which will coordinate his return to Massachusetts.

State police say Almeida may face additional charges.