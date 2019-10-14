Fugitive domestic violence suspect returned to Massachusetts

Breaking News
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Tiverton man accused of domestic violence is back in Massachusetts after months on the run, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Brian Jagielski, 53, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court on multiple charges, according to the DA’s office.

Jagielski is accused of repeatedly abusing his girlfriend in New Bedford. Prosecutors allege he strangled her multiple times, slapped her, held a piece of broken glass up to her throat, and threatening to bury her in Freetown State Forest.

Jagielski was arrested at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sept. 27 after arriving on a flight from Mexico. He had been on Bristol County’s Most Wanted list since mid-July, when the DA’s office said he failed to show up for his arraignment.

