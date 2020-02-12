Freetown woman charged with animal cruelty after 3 dead, 27 emaciated animals found in squalor

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A 21-year-old woman is facing animal cruelty charges after MSPCA-Angell said officers found three dead dogs and 27 other emaciated animals at her home in Freetown last month.

On Jan. 9, officers with the MSPCA seized 18 goats and nine dogs living in unsanitary conditions from a home on Howland Road. Three dogs were also found dead at the scene, the MSPCA said.

The homeowner, Miranda Rosyski, will be arraigned on 13 counts of animal cruelty at Fall River District Court on March 3.

“The allegations in this case are disturbing,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “We appreciate the efforts of the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department in contacting us and working with us to fully investigate this very serious matter.”

The surviving, under-nourished animals have been placed on specialized re-feeding programs, according to MSPCA.

Six of the nine dogs have since been adopted into new homes and the remaining three remain in the care of the MSPCA, two of which are being treated for heartworm.

Dogs after a month of rehabilitation (Photo credit: MSPCA-Angell)

The three dogs that are in MSPCA’s care have gained weight and are doing much better. All three female Redbone Coonhounds, 4-year-old Fancy, 7-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Peyton, are available for adoption.

The goats, described as Nigerian Dwarfs, are recovering at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen.

Three goats died shortly after arriving at Nevins Farm, despite efforts by staff and volunteers to assist in their recovery, according to MSPCA. Seven of those goats have already been adopted, and eight are still available for adoption, including two who are pregnant, according to MSPCA at Nevin’s Farm.

“We are focusing our energies on restoring the health of the surviving animals,” Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell said. “We believe they will make wonderful pets, and we hope adopters will visit us this week to meet them in person.”

The MSPCA at Nevins Farm encourages anyone who wishes to adopt to visit its center in-person at 400 Broadway in Methuen during open hours.