FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect in a stabbing that led to an extensive search for her 2-year-old daughter faced a judge Monday.

Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Officers responded to a Bullock Road home Friday night after receiving a phone call from a resident.

That resident claimed their neighbor, identified by police as a 61-year-old woman, was at their door covered in blood.

The woman had been stabbed in the face, according to police, and claimed Duarte attacked her in a nearby home. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives later learned that Duarte ran out of the home with her daughter in tow immediately following the stabbing.

Duarte was apprehended a short time later, though her daughter remained unaccounted for.

Officers searched the neighborhood for the toddler, who was eventually found several hours later in the woods nearby.

The toddler was transported to the hospital due to prolonged exposure to the rain and cold, according to police.

Duarte was ordered held pending the results of a mental health evaluation, which is scheduled for Thursday.

The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.