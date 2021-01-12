Freetown police searching for car involved in deadly hit-and-run last year

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Freetown man last fall.

Christopher Pennenga, 35, was found suffering from significant injuries on County Road around 1 a.m. on Sept. 1. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said investigators believe the vehicle that struck Pennenga was a black or dark-colored sedan which may have sustained damage to its tire, wheel well or undercarriage.

Anyone who may have information on the vehicle or the crash is asked to contact Detective Shane Kelley at (508) 763-4017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community