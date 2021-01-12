Freetown police searching for car involved in deadly hit-and-run last year

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a Freetown man last fall.

Christopher Pennenga, 35, was found suffering from significant injuries on County Road around 1 a.m. on Sept. 1. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said investigators believe the vehicle that struck Pennenga was a black or dark-colored sedan which may have sustained damage to its tire, wheel well or undercarriage.

Anyone who may have information on the vehicle or the crash is asked to contact Detective Shane Kelley at (508) 763-4017.