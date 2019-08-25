Freetown police save dog from hot car, owner charged

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man is charged with animal cruelty after Freetown police say he left his dog in a hot car for hours.

Police say officers responded to a construction area on Chace Road at approximately 1:40 p.m. Friday.

They quickly found the dog in distress, “panting rapidly, foaming at the mouth, and barely conscious,” according to police.

Officers had to break a window to rescue the dog, which they said couldn’t stand on its own.

They gave the dog water and applied water and ice in an effort to reduce the dog’s core temperature.

The dog was then transported by animal control to a local animal hospital where it was determined to be in serious condition.

Police say the dog had been left in the car for about four hours.

Seth Taylor, 37, of Easthampton is charged with one felony count of animal cruelty.