FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Freetown police said they have arrested 37-year-old Brandon Demoranville, who they have been looking for since Friday.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the Freetown Communications Center received several 911 calls saying that the suspect was inside the Mobil Mart convenience store on Mason Road.

Freetown Police were dispatched and found Demoranville inside a parked vehicle with his mother and girlfriend.

He was taken into custody without incident and subsequently transported to the Freetown Police Station for booking.

After patrol officers spotted Demoranville walking on Chace Road Friday, they ran a check and found he’s wanted on five active warrants, one of which dated back to October 2022 when Freetown Police initially arrested him on charges alleging felony breaking-and-entering and larceny.

The suspect was taken to the Bristol County House of Corrections, where he will be held without bail.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday at Fall River District Court.

Freetown Police Chief Scott Rose praises the invaluable cooperation of our community members, whose vigilant assistance led to the swift apprehension of Demoranville.