Free on bail, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia back on job

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia had nothing to say as he walked into Government Center Monday morning.

Only Eyewitness News was there as Correia returned to work days after he was arraigned on federal extortion charges. He was released on $25,000 bond after pleading not guilty at the Friday court proceeding.

According to an indictment, Correia is accused of trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors seeking to set up shop in the city.

During a news conference Friday, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters Correia “has essentially run that town as a pay-to-play institution.”

“If the allegations in [Friday’s] indictment are true, Mayor Correia has engaged in an outrageous, brazen campaign of corruption which turned his job into a personal ATM,” Lelling said.

Correia – who is currently running for re-election – told Eyewitness News Friday that he has no plans to retire.

Despite what happens with this case, the Board of Elections said Correia’s name will appear on the ballot for the Sept. 17 preliminary election.