Free masks available for all New Bedford residents

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Thursday the city is offering free face masks to any resident who wants one through his MaskNB initiative.

“The scientific basis for widespread mask use is growing stronger,” he said. “At an individual level, that means remembering to always wear a mask whenever you cannot practice social distancing. Collectively, it means finding ways to help each other adjust to the ‘new normal’ of daily mask-wearing.”

“By supplying enough masks for all our residents, we are not only taking an important step in that direction, but we are doing something unique that few cities have been able to undertake,” Mitchell added.

Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order making it a requirement to wear a mask or cloth face covering in public places like grocery stores and pharmacies.

Joseph Abboud, a designer menswear manufacturer located in the north end of the city, has adjusted its operations to help with supplies during the pandemic.

“We are proud to continue to support New Bedford’s efforts to fight COVD-19,” CEO Joe Bahena said.

According to Mitchell’s office, the city has distributed more than 20,000 masks to elderly residents, first responders, essential workers, shelters, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Distribution of the free masks will take place outside the main entrance of New Bedford High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pickup dates vary by ward:

Ward 1: Saturday, May 30

Saturday, May 30 Ward 2: Sunday, May 31

Sunday, May 31 Ward 3: Saturday, June 6

Saturday, June 6 Ward 4: Sunday, June 7

Sunday, June 7 Ward 5: Saturday, June 13

Saturday, June 13 Ward 6: Sunday, June 14

Visit MaskNB.com to learn more.

