Free mask distribution in New Bedford continues with more events

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford began handing out free masks to anyone in the city at the end of May and has continued with 52,000 masks provided to residents in the city.

According to Mayor Jon Mitchell, there will be an additional mask distribution in July and August with more drive-through distribution events at three New Bedford schools’ parking lots.

The masks are gray and are stamped with the letters NB.

Four walk-up distribution events in several neighborhoods are also planned for those residents only. These events will be held at pop-up tents and observe social distancing in public spacing on the following dates:

Riverside Park – July 7 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

– July 7 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ashley Park – July 21 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– July 21 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Serenity Gardens – July 30 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– July 30 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Loretta Bourque Park – Aug. 13 – 10 a.m. to noon

The ward-based distribution will continue by a drive-through system for cars, observing social distancing measures, in the New Bedford middle schools’ parking lots. Residents are asked to limit mask requests to those in their household and/or any elderly or vulnerable neighbors.

Interested residents will have an opportunity to obtain the masks in each of the city’s six wards on the following dates:

Wards 1 & 2 — July 18 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Normandin Middle School, 81 Felton Street (use Orleans Street entrance)

— July 18 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Normandin Middle School, 81 Felton Street (use Orleans Street entrance) Wards 3 & 4 — Aug. 1 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keith Middle School, 225 Hathaway Blvd.

— Aug. 1 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keith Middle School, 225 Hathaway Blvd. Wards 5 & 6 — Aug. 8 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Middle School, 119 Frederick St.

Additional dates may be announced based on available supplies.

Anyone who is unsure of the ward they live may visit wheredoivotema.com and enter their address. The website provides polling location, and the first information noted is the ward you live in — you do not need to be registered to vote to use.

More information about the use and effectiveness of cloth face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is available here »