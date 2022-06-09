FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The popular drive-in movie series is returning to Fall River this summer, according to Mayor Paul Coogan.

The three-part series, sponsored by Sen. Michael Rodrigues, will be held in the parking lot of Durfee High School.

The following movies will be shown over the course of the summer:

June 24 – Disney’s Encanto

July 29 – Back to the Future (1985)

August 19 – Avengers (2012)

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for the first show, with the movie scheduled to start around 8:30 p.m.

Moviegoers will have the chance to enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs free of charge, as well as a petting zoo, photo booth and giveaways from community organizations.

Unlike the past two years, residents no longer need to reserve tickets for the drive-in series. However, the city is encouraging those interested in attending to allow for extra time “due to the high volume expected and potential traffic delays.”