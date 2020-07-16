Free COVID-19 testing now readily available for New Bedford fishermen thanks to wind industry

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Southcoast Health is making it easier for fishermen to get tested for COVID-19 before they head out to sea.

Shawn Badgley of Southcoast Health tells Eyewitness News the tests will have a one-to-two day turnaround.

“For folks whose livelihoods really kind of depend on those results, whether it’s to get peace of mind or to make personnel decisions for these manifests on the voyages, that difference, in hours and days, can make a big difference,” Badgley said.

Ed Anthes-Washburn, the director of the Port of New Bedford, said fishermen don’t have time to wait for test results, especially since boats can’t leave the port without proper COVID-19 clearance.

“When you’re on a vessel, there’s no social distancing,” he said. “There’s a safety issue if you try to socially distance, and it’s quarantined in and of itself.”

The initiative is being funded by the New England Wind Development Area (WDA), which consists of Vineyard Wind, Eversource/Ørsted, Mayflower Wind, and Equinor.

Together, the companies pooled more than $40,000 to pay for the testing.

Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen said the unusual collaboration between the two industries will bring them closer together once the wind industry takes off in Southeastern Massachusetts.

“Vineyard Wind and the commercial fishing industry based in New Bedford will soon become neighbors in and around the port and out at sea,” Pedersen said. “Part of being neighbors means coming together as a community during these challenging times.”

“We hope this fast and convenient testing program will allow more fishermen to stay safe and healthy as they get back to work,” he continued.

The Southcoast Health mobile unit will be made available every Thursday to fishermen at Pier 3 for the foreseeable future.

Southcoast Health expects that the mobile unit will be able to test hundreds of fishermen over the course of several weeks.