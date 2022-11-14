NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Southeastern Regional Transit Authority (SRTA) is getting into the season of giving by offering free bus and paratransit service starting Nov. 25.

The SRTA hopes the no-cost trips to shop, dine out, or visit family and friends during the holidays will encourage people to “Try Transit.”

“Eliminating barriers has helped grow service in the past and this holiday season will hopefully ease the burdens of residents in our communities,” SRTA Administrator Erik Rousseau said. “This is a great opportunity for those new to transit to give us a try.”

The program runs through the end of the year. The SRTA said it’s being funded by a grant included in the state budget and awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Anyone seeking to learn more about the “Try Transit” program can call (508) 999-5211 or email info@srtabus.com.