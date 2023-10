FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Foxboro School Committee met Tuesday night and voted to phase out the school district’s logo of a Native American warrior.

The heated vote comes after people in the community debated the logo for months.

As a result, the town will no longer purchase items with the logo and will also not accept donations from school groups that use the image.

The committee also voted to form a group of students and faculty members that will research a new logo.