Foxboro teacher facing child pornography charges

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Foxborough High School teacher was arrested Thursday after detectives found dozens of explicit photos of underage children on his laptop, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Mendell.

Thomas Davis, 41, of Mansfield, has been charged with possession and receipt of child pornography.

Mendell said officers executed a search warrant at his home and found approximately 40 images of child pornography on his laptop, some of which involved prepubescent minors under the age of 12.

Davis was ordered held pending a probable cause and detention hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 1.

The investigation into Davis is ongoing. Anyone who has concerns or additional information is asked to call 617-748-3274.

