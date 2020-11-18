Four teens reported missing from Fall River Deaconess Home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are asking for the public’s help in finding four teenagers.

Yamia Berube, 15, Jasmine Lajoie, 17, Nicole Catala-Cruz, 15, and Marie Kate Muniz, 16, were reported missing from the Fall River Deaconess Home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to police.

Police believe they are staying together at an unknown location. The four teenagers are said to have ties to Fall River, Dartmouth, New Bedford, and Attleboro.

The photographs of Catala-Cruz and Muniz are not current, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796. If the four are found outside of Fall River, call the local police department.