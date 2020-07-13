Four Southeastern Mass. schools to receive funding for special education programs

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that 32 special education residential school providers will receive $16.1 million to support costs related to COVID-19, including schools in Attleboro, Fall River, Swansea and Freetown.

Special education programs remained open throughout the pandemic to support their students unique challenges, according to Baker. As a result, there were unanticipated costs such as purchase of personal protective equipment, infection control measures, increased staffing costs and enhanced cleaning protocols.

“The commonwealth special education residential schools do tremendous work educating and supporting students with special needs,” Baker said. “The virus has caused changes in respect to everyone’s existing routines and we know these changes have been particularly disrupted for individuals with special needs and particularly stressful for their families.”

Locally, Amego, Inc., which has a location in Attleboro, received $220,552, Fall River Deaconess Home received $28,353, Stevens-Children’s Home in Swansea received $88,116, and Whitney Academy in East Freetown received $465,755.

The funding announced is in addition to the $3 million the Department of Early Education and Care provided in April. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released Comprehensive Special Education Guidance for the 2020-21 School Year.