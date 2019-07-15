Four Mass. State troopers hit during traffic stop

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Brockton. That’s according to Dave Procopio, the Director of Media Communications for the Massachusetts State Police.

Procopio said around 1 a.m., two cruisers stopped a vehicle on Route 27 in Brockton when a suspected drunk driver struck them.

Both cruisers contained Field Training officers and new Troopers who graduated from the Mass. State Police Academy last month, Procopio said.

All four Troopers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

Procopio said the driver that struck the cruisers was placed under arrest for OUI alcohol. No further information is being released at this time.

Eyewitness News will provide an update later this morning as soon as it comes into our newsroom.