Forums detailing town office relocation proposal in Swansea begin this week

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Swansea residents will have three opportunities to hear more about a proposal that would put all of the town’s offices under one roof in open space at the old Swansea Mall.

The town will hold public informational forums ahead of a Special Town Meeting on Nov. 1:

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. – Joseph Case High School Auditorium *Will be recorded by Cable Access

Friday at 11:00 a.m. – Council on Aging *Will be recoded by Cable Access

Friday at 6:30 p.m. – Police Station Community Room

Swansea town administrator Mallory Aronstein told 12 News earlier this month the offices in Town Hall on Main Street are simply “bursting at the seams,” and they’re in need of a new location.

Aronstein says the Town Hall and Town Annex buildings are both in need of repairs, with problems like roof leaks and asbestos, adding the buildings are not accessible or up to code.

For these reasons, Aronstein is proposing the town move its municipal offices, plus the Council on Aging, into a one-story space at the old Swansea Mall. The cost to do so is $5.1 million.

“We have that in certified free cash, which is basically aside for us to spend. We’re just looking for the authorization to do that,” Aronstein said.