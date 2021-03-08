Former substitute teacher from Taunton arrested on rape charges

FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A former substitute teacher from Taunton was arrested Monday by Massachusetts State Police after a lengthy investigation into several rape and assault charges.

Gilbert Hernandez, 55, had outstanding arrest warrants from Freetown and Lakeville Police Departments, police said Monday.

Freetown police had a warrant charging Hernandez with rape of a child with force, aggravated statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

Hernandez was identified in a sexual assault investigation involving a juvenile, police said.

Based on the same investigation, police reported Lakeville police had obtained an arrest warrant charging Hernandez with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

Along with being a substitute teacher, Hernandez was also a former mail carrier and Sunday school teacher within the Freetown and Lakeville communities, police said.

There are pending charges in three additional southeastern Massachusetts communities involving the same victim, according to police.