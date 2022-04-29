BOSTON (AP) — A former employee of the Massachusetts agency that oversees unemployment insurance benefits has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years behind bars for using her job to fraudulently apply for federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Pacheco was also ordered by a federal judge on Thursday to pay restitution of nearly $200,000.

She had previously spent time behind bars on an identity theft conviction.

Prosecutors say she used stolen identities to apply for benefits and also manipulated the computer system at the Department of Unemployment Assistance to increase her benefits.

She pleaded guilty in August. Her husband and a friend have already been sentenced to prison for their roles in the scheme.