SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a crash involving the former Somerset police chief.

A spokesperson for the Somerset Police Department tells 12 News George McNeil crashed his SUV into a telephone pole Wednesday night.

#BREAKING: The former Chief of Police in Somerset, George McNeil, crashed his SUV into a telephone pole tonight on Elm Street.@GuilfoilPR spox tells @wpri12 McNeil tried to get out of the way of a deer and crashed. He was not injured and alcohol was not involved, spox says. pic.twitter.com/ioMTaettBt — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) December 8, 2022

McNeil, according to the spokesperson, crashed after swerving to avoid hitting a deer on Elm Street.

The former police chief was the only person in the car and was not injured in the crash.