NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — You have the chance to own an iconic piece of New Bedford history.

The former Shawmut Diner is now up for auction online. Bidding began Thursday afternoon and runs until July 27, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The diner sat on the corner of Hathaway Road and Shawmut Avenue and served residents for decades before closing in 2014/

Its owners donated the diner to the BCSO and wanted it to be used to train inmates in food services, but the BCSO said the federal money to do that never came.

“Hopefully, it will find a good home. It’s a unique piece of local history,” Sheriff Paul Heroux said in a release.

Bidders should take note that the diner doesn’t have any kitchen equipment or working bathrooms, and the buyer will have to move the whole diner off of the BCSO property.

A public viewing will be held at the BCSO on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone interested in looking at the diner before placing a bid.