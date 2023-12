SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a shed fire that spread to a former Seekonk restaurant Thursday evening.

Firefighters rushed to the old Rebeco’s Mexican Bar & Grill for reports of a fully engulfed shed next to the building.

The vacant building was charred by the flames, which were knocked down quickly. It’s unclear at this time whether the fire made it inside the building.

The building has sat vacant since Rebeco’s permanently closed in 2019.