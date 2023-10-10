NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Another person who was involved in a crash on I-95 in North Attleboro back in August has died from his injuries, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

He was identified Tuesday as 61-year-old James Griffin of Providence, a retired member of the Rhode Island State Police.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Aug. 28 in the area of Exit 7. Massachusetts State Police said a car driven by 50-year-old Joseph Pompei Jr. of Cranston collided with Griffin’s SUV on I-95 South, causing Griffin to lose control of his vehicle and cross over to the northbound side of the highway, where he hit a car driven by 58-year-old Randall Ricketts of Foxboro.

Ricketts’ vehicle was left “unrecognizable,” the DA’s office said. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Griffin’s SUV suffered heavy front-end damage. He and his two passengers were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police allege Pompei drove off after causing the crash. He was found a short distance away and arrested on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury.

Pompei’s lawyer told 12 News his client denies being involved in the crash, saying he didn’t hit any other vehicles.