Former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi suffers stroke, recovering

(WPRI) — Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is recovering after having a stroke Thursday.

In a statement, his family said the Super Bowl champion is “recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done.”

The statement said Bruschi recognized the warning signs – including arm weakness, face drooping, and speech difficulties – and got help immediately.

Tedy's Team has issued the following statement on behalf of the Bruschi family. pic.twitter.com/CuwmHobvl3 — Tedy's Team (@TedysTeam) July 5, 2019

In 2005 – just weeks after winning his third Super Bowl with the Patriots – Bruschi suffered his first stroke at the age of 31.

After recovering, Bruschi and his wife, Heidi, founded Tedy’s Team – which is a non-profit aimed at raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of stroke.

“Since his full recovery from a stroke in 2005, Tedy Bruschi has provided inspiration to so many and positively impacted the lives of others by sharing his story and advocating for early detection of stroke symptoms,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. “While shocked to hear of his recent stroke, known as a TIA, we are relieved to learn he recognized the early symptoms and immediately sought and received treatment.”

Statement from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Tedy Bruschi: pic.twitter.com/RmLdlg5tLw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 5, 2019

Signs of Stroke

BE FAST is an acronym to help you quickly recognize the common signs of stroke. If any of these are present, call 911 immediately.

B

Balance difficulties

Does the person have problems standing or moving? Are they dizzy?

E

Eyesight Changes

Does the person have loss of vision in one or both eyes? Maybe a portion of one eye?

F

Face Drooping

Does one side of the person’s face droop or is it numb? Have the person smile. Is it uneven or lopsided?

A

Arm Weakness

Is one arm weak or numb? Have the person raise their arms.

S

Speech Difficulties

Is the person having trouble speaking or is hard to understand? Is the person able to correctly repeat what you are saying?

T

Time to Call 911