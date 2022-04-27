NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A former New Bedford School Committee member died this past weekend from injuries he reportedly suffered during an altercation with a bouncer in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Eric Pope, 41, was hospitalized for a week before succumbing to his injuries on Saturday, according to CBS3 Philly.

Pope, according to police, was being escorted out of Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar shortly after 1 a.m. on April 16 when the bouncer knocked him unconscious with a single punch to his head.

Reports indicate that Pope was kicked out of the bar for being intoxicated.

The New Bedford native lived in Washington, D.C., according to reports, but was in Philadelphia visiting friends.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said Pope made history when he was first elected to the city’s school committee in 2001.

“He was the youngest person ever to be elected to the school committee back then,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell tells 12 News he knew Pope personally, adding that his sudden death came as a shock to the entire community.

“A lot of folks are grieving right now,” Mitchell said. “No one would expect this to happen to them, but it did and the bouncer … should be prosecuted.”

“It’s awful,” he added. “My condolences go out to his family, but we also want to make sure justice is done … it is such an awful and horrific case.”

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the bouncer, identified by CBS3 Philly as Kenneth Frye, on a third-degree murder charge. It’s unclear whether he has been arrested or has turned himself in.