Former New Bedford police officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for child porn

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A former member of the New Bedford Police Department was sentenced in federal court Monday for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Paul Hodson, 44, of Acushnet, was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

In December 2019, Hodson pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

An investigation into software typically used for trading child pornography led federal agents to Hodson’s home, Lelling’s office said, and Hodson admitted to using the software while being questioned.

Investigators said they found hundreds of child pornography files on Hodson’s computer, including at least one that was sent to undercover law enforcement during the course of the investigation.

