Former leader of New Bedford Latin Kings pleads guilty to drug charges

BOSTON (WPRI) — A former leader of the New Bedford Chapter of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, otherwise known as the “Latin Kings,” pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug conspiracy charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Xavier Valentin-Soto or “King X,” 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The DOJ said he was charged in December, while serving a related sentence in a state prison.

Prior to incarceration Valentin-Solo was the second in command of the New Bedford Chapter of the Latin Kings, according to the DOJ.

He was arrested in July 2017, when local police executed a search warrant at a Latin Kings trap house in north New Bedford and located cocaine and material for packing and distributing. He was charged in state court, but released after posting bail.

While on pretrial release, police say Valentin-Soto sold a total of 160 grams of cocaine powder to a cooperating witness over the course of three recorded purchases in early 2019.

During the proceedings, he admitted to conspiring with other Latin Kings members and leaders to district cocaine in and around New Bedford. He now faces a sentence of 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release.