Former leader of New Bedford Latin Kings pleads guilty to drug charges

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — A former leader of the New Bedford Chapter of the Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, otherwise known as the “Latin Kings,” pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug conspiracy charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Xavier Valentin-Soto or “King X,” 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. The DOJ said he was charged in December, while serving a related sentence in a state prison.

Prior to incarceration Valentin-Solo was the second in command of the New Bedford Chapter of the Latin Kings, according to the DOJ.

He was arrested in July 2017, when local police executed a search warrant at a Latin Kings trap house in north New Bedford and located cocaine and material for packing and distributing. He was charged in state court, but released after posting bail.

While on pretrial release, police say Valentin-Soto sold a total of 160 grams of cocaine powder to a cooperating witness over the course of three recorded purchases in early 2019.

During the proceedings, he admitted to conspiring with other Latin Kings members and leaders to district cocaine in and around New Bedford. He now faces a sentence of 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

9/1/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour