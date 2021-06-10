Former Correia chief of staff to be sentenced in corruption case

BOSTON (WPRI) — The ex-chief of staff to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is due in federal court Thursday afternoon for sentencing.

Genoveva Andrade pleaded guilty in December to charges of extortion, conspiracy and making false statements, admitting that she helped Correia shake down prospective marijuana businesses for bribes.

Last month, Correia was convicted of 21 criminal counts including extortion, wire fraud and filing false tax returns. In addition to extorting marijuana business owners, he was found guilty of defrauding investors in his now-defunct startup company.

Correia is scheduled to be sentenced in September and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Andrade did not take the stand during Correia’s trial.

Under her plea deal, prosecutors are recommending she avoid prison time and pay a $10,000 fine, but ultimately, her punishment will be up to the judge.

Target 12 Investigator Steph Machado is in Boston for the sentencing. Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for updates.

Full Coverage: Jasiel Correia Trial » | Timeline: Jasiel Correia Scandal »