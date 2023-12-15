FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New life is being breathed into a long-vacant Massachusetts hospital.

State leaders announced Thursday that the former Foxborough State Hospital will be converted into more than 100 units of affordable housing, financed by millions of dollars in state and federal tax credits, subsidies and funding.

The new development, called Walnut Street, will have 141 housing units for those ages 55 and older.

A total of 120 units will be reserved for individuals or families earning less than 60% of the area median income, and 35 of those will be further reserved for those earning less than 30%.

State Housing Secretary Ed Augustus said it is difficult for the older population to stay in the communities they grew up in, which is one of the benefits of this project.

“They can stay here in an affordable, healthy, dignified home in a community that all of their network, all of their relationships are,” he said. “We need more projects like this across Massachusetts.”

Officials say the goal is to create more affordable housing for all ages in the near future.

The hospital closed in 1975.