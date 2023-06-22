FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A former Fall River police officer accused of beating a man in 2019 and then lying about it was brought before a judge Thursday to learn his fate.

Michael Pessoa was sentenced to serve up to three years in state prison followed by one year of probation, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Pessoa was convicted by a jury last month for assault and battery, intimidation of a witness, violation of civil rights and filing false police reports.

As Target 12 first reported in 2021, video surveillance showed Pessoa punching and wrestling city resident David Lafrance to the ground after officers removed one of his hands from handcuffs.

Pessoa wrote in an arrest report that he’d instead taken Lafrance down using an “arm bar.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.