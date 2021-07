FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan announced that former Mayor and State Representative Robert Correia has passed away.

Correia was along time state representative for the 7th and 12th Districts in Bristol and served as the 41st mayor in Fall River from 2008-2010.

Correia also had the boardwalk at Heritage State Park named after him in 2018.

He was 82 years-old.