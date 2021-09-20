Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia to learn fate in corruption case

Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was convicted by a jury on 21 counts in May.

BOSTON (WPRI) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia will be sentenced on federal corruption charges late Monday morning.

Correia, 29, was convicted in May on 21 of the 24 criminal counts he faced, which included nine counts of wire fraud and four counts each of extortion, extortion conspiracy, and filing false tax returns.

The most serious counts come with a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Last week, federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Correia to 11 years in prison with an additional 24 months of supervised release. The memo also requests Correia pay $298,190 in restitution to SnoOwl investors and another $20,473 to the IRS, and a forfeiture of another $566,740.

The memo filed by his attorneys doesn’t diminish the crimes but does attribute them to a “loss of moral compass” due to his young age.

The initial case against Correia stemmed from his former tech startup SnoOwl, which prosecutors said he used to solicit money from investors, only to spend it on a “lavish lifestyle.”

The former mayor was also convicted of extorting four businessmen who sought to open marijuana stores in Fall River but needed a letter of non-opposition from the mayor before they could proceed.

Correia has been out on bail with an ankle monitor since the May verdict.