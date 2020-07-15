Former employees of Westport bank charged with embezzlement

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Two former employees of Westport Federal Credit Union were arrested and charged with embezzlement, police said Wednesday.

Police said Suzanne Nowicki, 46, and Rachel Gaudreau, 45, did not work together, but both defrauded the bank where they had previously worked.

Nowicki worked at the credit union from 2001 to 2018 and police said she altered transactions in her own account for several years. A forensic audit analyzed transactions from the last four years she worked at the credit union and found that she embezzled more than $19,000.

When speaking with investigators, Nowicki said she had fallen on hard times financially and “screwed up.”

Gaudreau also worked at the credit union, but from 1995 to 2016. Police said she stole a bank check in excess of $7,500, forged the check and the signature of another employee, then submitted the check to her credit card company to pay her bill.

Bank staff discovered the check when they found no record of it and contacted their bank to confirm, police said. Records revealed that Gaudreau deleted a second bank check for the same amount, which masked the fraudulent check.

Gaudreau told investigators she had no recollection of the bank check and had processed many bank checks while working for the union. In addition to the embezzlement charge, Gaudreau is also charged with forgery and uttering.