Former Cranston officer accused of stealing from unlocked cars

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A former Cranston police officer was arrested once again after police said he stole items from unlocked cars in Attleboro.

Carmine Giarusso was arrested earlier this year for stealing wallets and purses from unlocked cars in a church parking lot in Smithfield. A plea deal was eventually reached and he was ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

Court documents reveal an off-duty officer, who was at his son’s baseball game, saw Giarusso walking his dog suspiciously through the parking lot at Hayward Field Sunday morning.

Police said the officer immediately recognized Giarusso and watched as he made a “serpentine route” through the sea of unoccupied cars.

The officer reported seeing Giarusso open a car door that, “he knew was not his own,” and detained him until police arrived.

According to court documents, he told police he did not go into the car and was only there so his dog could go to the bathroom. He also claimed he made the umpires’ schedules so he had a reason to be at the field.

Giarusso is out on bail facing a number of charges including breaking and entering. He’s due back in court next month.