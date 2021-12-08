For 2nd time, Taunton man gets life sentence for killing father-in-law

TAUNTON, Mass (WPRI) — After being granted a retrial, a Taunton man has once again been found guilty of murdering his father-in-law.

Richard Carreiro-Forbes, 40, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following a three-week trial in Fall River Superior Court, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

He was convicted of the same first-degree murder charge back in 2015, but the DA’s office said “a technicality regarding the contents of a plea agreement with a cooperating witness” led to him getting a new trial.

Prosecutors said Carreiro-Forbes and his wife lived in a duplex next to her father, Francis D. Carreiro, 59, who had deeded the home over to his daughter. In order to obtain an insurance policy for it, the couple spent roughly $50,000 to fix up their half of the home, but said Carreiro wouldn’t allow anyone inside his half to make the necessary improvements.

The policy fell through because Carreiro’s side was in poor condition, according to the DA’s office, and after failed attempts to evict him, Carreiro-Forbes came up with a plan to kill him and establish an alibi.

On Aug. 17, 2010, Carreiro-Forbes shot and stabbed his father-in-law multiple times, prosecutors said.

“This was a brutal and premeditated murder committed by the defendant against his father-in-law, motivated solely for personal gain,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said. “I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators for obtaining a conviction in this case for the second time. I’m also grateful to the family for their perseverance through a difficult ordeal.”