Florida man killed after crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Florida man was killed after a crashing the car he was driving Saturday night in Seekonk.

Police were called to I-195 East between exits 1 and 2 around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When they got to the scene, they found that a car had left the road, struck a tree and caught on fire.

The driver, identified as Michael Keefe, 60, of Sarasota, was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on scene.

Two lane of the highway were closed for a couple of hours during the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

