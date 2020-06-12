Flames tear through vacant New Bedford triple-decker

Live Now
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A triple-decker in New Bedford was heavily damaged in a fire Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the vacant home at the corner of Ruth and Ashley Streets around 9 a.m. and arrived to find heavy flames shooting out of the second floor.

District Fire Chief Michael Dandurand said the fast-growing fire was a challenge for the crews to extinguish.

The rear of the home collapsed and it’s considered a total loss, according to Dandurand. He also said the fire damaged the vinyl siding on the home next door.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

